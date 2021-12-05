NINE players Brighton fans are urging Graham Potter to sign in January - including Liverpool star Divock Origi

Albion continue to be linked with anumber of players and fans are eager to sign an attacking player to help maintain their push for a top half finish.

Neal Maupay is the current leading scorer with five goals this season while Leo Trossard has three.

Danny Welbeck continues his troubles with a hamstring problem and has just one goal so far this campaign while Aaron Connolly has struggled for fitness and form.

Jurgen Locadia is the other recognised striker on the books but the forward has struggled to make an impact after unsuccessful loan stints at Hoffenhiem and FC Cincinatti.

1. Dominic Solanke Has performed well in the Championship this season with 16 goals and one assist. Offers a physical presence with an eye for goal and the former Liverpool and England man seems to finding his best form

2. Darwin Nunez Brighton were in negotiations with Benfica last season for the 6ft 2in Uruguayan striker. Looks a real handful and 14 goals in 39 appearances for the Portuguese giants. Arsenal have recently entered the race for his signature

3. Jessie Lingard Another big name that regularly crops up among Brighton supporters. The former Brighton loanee is struggling for game time at Man U and had a great stint on loan at West Ham last season. Wages will be an issue!

4. Divock Origi Struggling for game time as always at Liverpool. The 26-year-old needs a move away to kick-start his career and some Brighton fans feel he could add to the attacking options