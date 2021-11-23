Nine strikers with contracts expiring Brighton could sign in January - including Man United, Norwich and Arsenal stars

Graham Potter's team played pretty well for large spells but lacked a cutting edge in the final third.

Albion could be in the market for a striker in the upcoming January transfer window and contracts are starting to expire for some high-profile and highly-talented front runners.

These players will be free agents in the summer and from January 1, they can sign a pre-contract agreements with overseas clubs. It's also a final opportunity for English clubs to receive a transfer fee for those players in the final year of their contracts.

It's an unpredictable time and it means a few bargains are there to be found. Scroll down and click through to see who Albion could target this January.

1. Eddie Nketiah, Arsenal A striker Brighton have been linked with in the past. The 22-year-old has struggled for game time at Arsenal and will seek assurances before agreeing to any new contract. Valued at just under 11m on Transfermarkt and January could be a crucial time for the England under-21.

2. Andriy Yarmolenko, West Ham The 32-year-old Ukrainian has made eight Premier and two Europa League appearances this season. Valued at around £3m and Hammers could be open to offers as they look to generate money for a new striker

3. Juan Mata, Manchester United The experienced Spaniard has been a classy performer for Chelsea and United in the Premier League. Unlikely to be offered a new deal at Old Trafford but the 33-year-old is valued at £3.6m and still has much to offer.

4. Jordan Ayew, Crystal Palace The 30-year-old is an under-rated performer at Palace but always does well for the team. Decision time for Palace and if he doesn't get offered a new deal, a number for clubs will be keen for the £7.2m rated forward.