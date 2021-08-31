Odds tumble in Arsenal and Liverpool race to sign Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma

Yves Bissouma of Brighton. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The Malian has been heavily linked with a potential exit this summer, with a number of Premier League big guns touted as possible suitors in recent weeks.

The likes of Arsenal, Tottenham, Liverpool, and Manchester City have all been credited with an interest at various points during the current window, but it would appear that the smart money is now firmly on him staying put on the south coast.

After a slashing of the odds on Tuesday morning, the prospect of Bissouma remaining at Brighton is now priced at 1/50 by Unibet.

A late raid from Liverpool is priced at 6/1, while Arsenal are priced at 9/1. Even further out are Manchester City and Manchester United, priced at 16/1 and 18/1 respectively, while Tottenham and Everton are both priced at 25/1.

If the 24-year-old does indeed stay at the Amex this summer, one man who will be delighted is Sky Sports pundit Lee Hendrie.

Asked whether Brighton can afford to sell Bissouma during an appearance on Soccer Saturday, he said: “Definitely not.

“He was the outstanding player for me last season, stood out a million miles.

“I’m actually surprised he’s still there based on what he offers to Brighton. He was outstanding.

"One thing I do like about him, when he’s playing in that defensive midfield role, he doesn’t just offer the tackles and the energy. He gets high up the pitch at times, he’s got great ability to play forward and put his team on the counter-attack.

"I don’t want to discredit Brighton because they are a very good side, but if he was at any of the top four sides, he’d be a standout player. He is top class for me, and I’m so surprised that he’s still in a blue and white shirt at this moment in time.

"I’m pretty sure that Graham Potter will be hoping he can keep hold of him.