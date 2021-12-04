'Outstanding' - Sky Sports pundit hails Brighton 'diamond' who is reaching 'other levels'

Tariq Lamptey of Brighton & Hove Albion. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

The 21-year-old has been on the comeback trail in recent weeks following a lengthy injury absence, and has put in impactful displays against Leeds United and West Ham in Albion's last two matches.

But while Lamptey still has a little way to go before Graham Potter will feel fully confident in his match fitness, Morrison has still been massively convinced by his output – and his international potential.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday, the ex-Crystal Palace striker said: “He’s got levels. He's going to other levels.

"He was outstanding against Leeds, and when he came on against West Ham.

"I know they’re managing him – he was out for a long long time – so they have to manager him, but he is definitely the diamond in that team. He was outstanding.

"You know what he does? He’ll stand you still, just knock it, and he’s quicker. The delivery is fantastic as well, to be fair. It suits him at Brighton. Even when they play a four he’s outstanding at right-back, still gets forward, but as a wing-back he’s even better. He’s an outstanding player.

"You just wish he can stay injury-free because he’s got a great chance.

"You talk about England squads, I’ll put it out there, he’s got a great chance of getting there if he keeps on going. If keeps improving at this rate, he’s got a great opportunity.