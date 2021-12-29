Paul Barber 'reviewing' unpopular season ticket policy after embarrassing number of empty seats at Amex Stadium

Albion chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber

Albion's Amex Stadium looked embarrassingly empty as their 2-0 Boxing Day victory against Brentford was broadcast around the globe but Barber insists the season ticket exchange policy was not the key factor.

An 8pm kick-off time, uncertainty around covid and lack of public transport all played their part in the sparse attendance but there is little doubt among fans that season ticket no shows are a contributing factor.

Albion refused to provide an actual attendance figure for the Brentford match and the number given was 30,141 - based on tickets sold.

Many fans feel the newly introduced season-ticket sharing policy has had a huge impact on no-shows and has led to reduced matchday attendances and subdued atmospheres this season.

The only way a season ticket holder can now transfer their ticket is by upgrading their own club account at a cost of £20. And the recipient of the ticket must be a MyAlbion+ member, costing them £25.

“As with all new policies, we have spent the first half of the season looking at how the scheme has been working and if and how it could be improved for next season," wrote Barber in the matchday programme ahead of Brentford.

“While ongoing Covid concerns have undoubtedly and understandably played a major part in the no-shows at the Amex this season, we also have to accept that a run of late kick-off times combined with live TV coverage, as well as parking and transport issues and, on occasions, inclement weather, have played their part too."