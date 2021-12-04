Paul Merson delivers score prediction for 'big' Brighton clash vs Southampton

Graham Potter, Manager of Brighton. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Albion haven’t won a Premier League match since September 19th, and extended their winless streak to nine matches with a 1-1 draw against West Ham on Wednesday.

For their part, the Saints also picked up a point in midweek with a 2-2 draw against Leicester, and now sit 16th in the table, five points clear of the relegation zone.

And Merson has forecast another frustrating afternoon for both sides when they meet at St. Mary’s.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, he said: “This is a big game for both teams. I like Brighton but I think they’re back to where they were a year ago. They’re brilliant from box to box, but they keep missing chances. The way they play, they should be much higher up in the Premier League.

“Brighton missed chance after chance against West Ham – they just can’t seem to put them away at the moment. Southampton also did well against Leicester this week, but I don’t think either team is ruthless enough to win this game.”

Merson has predicted a 1-1 draw.

The last meeting between the two sides ended in a 2-1 Brighton victory, with Lewis Dunk and Leandro Trossard scoring the vital goals back in March.