Paul Merson delivers 'very likely' score prediction for Brighton clash vs West Ham

Graham Potter, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Albion travel to East London on Wednesday evening hoping to pick up a first top flight win since their 2-1 victory over Leicester City back in September.

The Seagulls had to settle for a 0-0 stalemate against Leeds United on Saturday evening – a result that left them ninth in the table after 13 matches.

For their part, the Hammers have seen their form slip a little in recent outings, with two defeats in their last two matches, including a 2-1 loss against Manchester City on Sunday.

Looking ahead to tomorrow’s clash at the London Stadium, Merson believes that both sides’ may have to wait a little longer for a return to winning ways.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, he said: “West Ham managed to get into the top four but have now lost their last two games. They’ll be disappointed at the moment and will need to win this match. Brighton are a good team that dominates football matches and this will be a hard Premier League game for West Ham.

“Brighton are getting back to where they were last year in the Premier League, to be honest. They produce lovely football from box to box but they’re missing far too many chances. Both teams have work to do at the moment and a draw is very likely here.”

Merson has predicted a 1-1 draw.