Pep Guardiola in long conversation with Brighton's Adam Lallana - but what was said?

Pep Guardiola guided Manchester City to a 4-1 win at Brighton (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The Manchester City boss was seen in deep conversation with Brighton' s veteran midfielder after this evening's game, which ended 4-1 to the visitors.

Onlookers were left wondering what the pair were chatting about for at least 10 minutes.

But Guardiola didn't give too much away when questioned in his post-match interview.

"We talked about our families, the kids, this kind of stuff," he said with a big smile.

Lallana was name-checked by Guardiola earlier in the virtual press conference.

The former Liverpool and Southampton man played a key part in Brighton’s improved second-half performance, Guardiola said.

He added: "This game has to be played with the ball.

The Manchester City boss was seen in deep conversation with Brighton's Adam Lallana, after the game

"When you play a team like Brighton, they know exactly what they have to do.

"It’s a good lesson for the future. We suffered together.

"We don’t play alone. I would love to as we would win 10-0 every game.

"The opponent sometimes is really good. This was the case.

"When you don’t have the ball, they do and they know exactly what to do.

"You must have the ball as much as possible.

"When you don’t have it, you suffer [especially] when you’re in Europe or Premier League.