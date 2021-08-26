Percy Tau to Al Ahly: How much was the transfer fee, why he left Brighton, what Graham Potter said?

Percy Tau has left Brighton

The transfer will be formally concluded once the transfer window reopens in Egypt and is also subject to international clearance.

The 27-year-old South African international joined Albion in 2018 and had successful loan spells with three Belgian clubs – Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, Club Brugge and Anderlecht – before returning to the club in January.

Tau made six appearances for Albion, making his debut in the FA Cup tie against Newport County in January.

He made his Premier League debut in the 1-0 defeat against champions Manchester City.

How much is the transfer fee?

It is understood to be in the region of £1.6m, which will be made in three separate payments. A payment of around £500,000 has already been made to secure Tau's services and it is said that the remaining will be paid over the next two seasons.

What did Graham Potter say?

Head coach Potter said, “I have really enjoyed working with Percy. He is very professional and extremely popular with the rest of the squad, but at this stage of his career he wants to be playing regularly and we fully understand that.