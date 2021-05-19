Dan Burn fires home the winner for Brighton against Man City at the Amex Stadium

Player ratings Brighton vs Man City: Dan Burn, Adam Webster, Yves Bissouma magnificent but problems for Danny Welbeck

Brighton recorded their first Premier League win against Man City from eight attempts in sensational style in front of 8,000 ecstatic fans at the Amex Stadium

By Derren Howard
Wednesday, 19th May 2021, 7:16 am

Albion fought back to stun 10-man City with an astonishing 3-2 victory as Dan Burn swept home a 76th-minute winner against Pep Guardiola’s shocked champions.

An early header from Ilkay Gundogan and a superb individual effort from Phil Foden just after the restart put City in control before Albion came roaring back courtesy of substitute Leo Trossard and defender Adam Webster.

City played for 80 minutes a man down after Joao Cancelo was dismissed for denying Danny Welbeck a goalscoring opportunity.

1. Ron Sanchez 7/10

Difficult to fault him for either goal, especially Foden's brilliant strike. Looked calm and confident as always and first Premier League match with fans.

2. Ben White 7/10

Up against the tricky Foden and other than the goal, defended well. One excellent sliding block in the first half to deny City. Another solid display against high quality opposition

3. Adam Webster 8/10

First goal of the season and what a header it was. Great display from the centre back and looks every inch a top Premier League defender. A leader in Dunk's absence.

4. Dan Burn 8/10

Finally got the goal his performances have deserved this season and surprisingly it came with his right foot. First ever goal for Brighton and what a time to do it

