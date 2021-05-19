Player ratings Brighton vs Man City: Dan Burn, Adam Webster, Yves Bissouma magnificent but problems for Danny Welbeck
Brighton recorded their first Premier League win against Man City from eight attempts in sensational style in front of 8,000 ecstatic fans at the Amex Stadium
Albion fought back to stun 10-man City with an astonishing 3-2 victory as Dan Burn swept home a 76th-minute winner against Pep Guardiola’s shocked champions.
An early header from Ilkay Gundogan and a superb individual effort from Phil Foden just after the restart put City in control before Albion came roaring back courtesy of substitute Leo Trossard and defender Adam Webster.
City played for 80 minutes a man down after Joao Cancelo was dismissed for denying Danny Welbeck a goalscoring opportunity.
