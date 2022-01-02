PLAYER RATINGS Everton 2-3 Brighton: Alexis Mac Allister stunners, Dan Burn majestic and Benitez feels the heat

Albion opened the scoring when Neil Maupay’s cushioned header found Alexis Mac Allister who volleyed home

Things deteriorated for Everton’s makeshift defence in the 21st minute. Mac Allister whipped in a corner which Enock Mwepu flicked on and the home defence completely ignored the giant figure of Dan Burn, who nodded home unmarked at the far post.

And just when the hosts thought things could not get any worse Calvert-Lewin blazed over a 25th-minute penalty, awarded after VAR recommended referee John Brooks took another look at Mwepu’s challenge on Anthony Gordon.

Eight minutes into the second half Everton received a slice of good fortune. Gordon cut in from the right but his shot took a huge deflection off former Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana to leave goalkeeper Robert Sanchez stranded.

But Everton’s revival came to a shuddering halt when Mac Allister lashed in a brilliant effort from 25 yards out with 20 minutes to go.

Gordon, however, raised home hopes again as he tucked home a smartly taken effort at the near post from Kenny’s cross for 2-3 but Brighton deservedly held out for the three points.

Rob Sanchez 7 No chance with the deflected goal. Looked confident and distribution has improved of late

Joel Veltman 6 Nice cross to pick out Maupay to set up the opening goal. Solid defensively and replaced by Lamptey on the hour

Adam Webster 6 Easing his way back to his best after a calf injury. Sound in defence but saw little of his trademark runs forward to start attacks

Dan Burn 8 Consistent performer for Brighton of late and a deserved headed goal to make it 2-0. Blocked and defended with all he had and excellent work in the build up to Mac's second