Premier League COVID confusion: Graham Potter's latest response after Wolves postponement plea rejected ahead of Man United

Graham Potter said Brighton wanted the game against Wolves to be postponed

A much-changed Albion line-up were beaten 1-0 by Bruno Lage's well-drilled Wolves team at the Amex on Wednesday to cap a challenging week for Graham Potter' s team.

Covid-19, injuries and suspension had a huge impact on Brighton's preparations and also the starting XI to face Wolves.

The premier League assess each request to postpone on a case by case basis. Albion's fixture against Tottenham last Sunday was postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak at Spurs' training ground.

Brentford's home midweek clash with Manchester United was pushed-back because of covid at United's training facility and on Wednesday, Burnley's match at Turf Moor with Watford was postponed because of positive cases in Watford's squad.

Brighton, who reported "several positive cases", saw their request to the Premier League fall on deaf ears.

"We asked the question yeah because of our situation," Potter said to the Brighton Indy. "You haven't got time to be disappointed [with PL's decision].

"It was just about preparing the team and preparing for the game. That is my job, I am the head coach and I have to try and prepare the best you can.

"It's not about disappointed or not. All you can do is put your case forward and speak to the people and they make the decision."

Brighton are planning as if the game will go ahead at Old Trafford despite the fact Man United's midweek match against Brentford was postponed due to a covid outbreak at the United training ground.

"I have too much to worry about myself to think about that," said Potter. "I can't comment on what the situation is at United - I have no idea.