Premier League COVID crisis: Chelsea vs Brighton in jeopardy after Thomas Tuchel plea ahead of crunch meeting

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel was fuming after Chelsea were forced by the Premier League to play against Wolves despite a number of confirmed cases

After a difficult week, the protocols surrounding postponements in cases of Covid-19 outbreaks are set to be discussed at a shareholders meeting on Monday.

Five games were postponed on Saturday while Leicester’s trip to Everton was also called off on Sunday, with the Foxes battling a Covid-19 outbreak.

Brighton have seen their scheduled matches against Tottenham and Man United postponed, while their fixture against Wolves was allowed to go ahead despite Albion requesting for a call-off after they reported Covid-19 cases to the Premier League.

It was reported on Sunday an entire round of fixtures, most likely the games scheduled between December 28-30, could be postponed so teams can avoid playing three times between Boxing Day and January 3.

That means Brighton's trip to Chelsea on Wednesday January 29 could be a casualty but their Boxing Day 8pm kick-off at the Amex against Brentford and their January 2 trip to Everton may still get the green light.

Chelsea were unhappy a request to postpone Sunday’s Premier League match at Wolves, which ended 0-0, was rejected despite their seven positive cases.

Boss Thomas Tuchel said: “We were put in a huge risk of health and safety to the players, not just because of Covid but also physically. I’m not sure if I’ll catch Covid. Hopefully I will not catch it.”

Chelsea’s request is understood to have fallen on deaf ears because the Blues were deemed to have had enough players to fulfil the fixture under Premier League regulations.

So far, the league has been considering applications for postponements on a case-by-case basis but there has been criticism over the decision process.

The timing of decisions to call off some games has also caused frustration, with Aston Villa’s clash with Burnley called off just over two hours before kick-off on Saturday.

All clubs are expected to be present at the virtual meeting for senior club representatives. It is understood further calls for managers and captains are likely to take place later in the week.

The issue of vaccination uptake among players is also expected to be discussed in a meeting likely to be dominated by Covid-19 issues.

The English Football League published figures this week stating 25 per cent of its players did not intend to get vaccinated.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp would be in favour of a break but only if it meant players got their booster jabs.

He said: “If everybody gets boosted and it is two weeks at home and we have no more cases then fine, let’s go home and wait for that.

“But if we just stop it and don’t do anything, then I don’t see the benefit.”

Albion boss Graham Potter also admitted the Covid situation could have an impact Albion players currently out on loan this January.

"Probably yes," said the Albion head coach. "You would have to think that way. That's a way of maybe increasing your squad or covering yourself.

"At the moment, everything's a bit hypothetical. The problem I guess we all have is most of our brain is still in pre-Covid time and probably a bit of us is thinking let's just hope it gets back to normal, but there isn't too much sign of that.

"And therefore, how are we going to exist in this Covid world now and how does that change our thinking?