Premier League COVID crisis: Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter wish ignored as latest fixture decision impacts Brighton and Chelsea

Albion head coach Graham Potter questioned the path the Premier League was taking amid rising coronavirus cases last week

Six of the 10 matches due to be played in the top flight last weekend were postponed because of Covid-19 outbreaks within clubs.

It had been reported that clubs would consider calling off the round of games scheduled for December 28 to 30.

That would have seen Albion's match at Chelsea on December 29 postponed.

However, following a shareholders’ meeting involving representatives of the 20 teams on Monday, the clubs have opted to continue with the season as planned.

A league statement read: “It was confirmed at a Premier League club meeting today that while recognising a number of clubs are experiencing Covid-19 outbreaks and challenges, it is the league’s collective intention to continue the current fixture schedule where safely possible.

“The health and wellbeing of all concerned remains our priority and the league will continue to monitor and reflect public health guidance, always proceeding with caution.”

Covid has caused disruption to Brighton's season of late. Their fixture earlier this month against Tottenham following an outbreak at the Spurs camp was postponed as was their scheduled match at Manchester United.

Brighton also suffered 'several' positive cases among their first team squad but their request to postpone last week's match against Wolves at the Amex Stadium - a match they lost 1-0 - was rejected by the Premier League.

After the Wolves loss, Albion head coach Graham Potter said: “I think the path we’re on, I’m not sure how long we can stay on it for.

“We all want football to continue, want life to continue as best as we can but clearly health is the most important thing.

“We’ve got some issues ourselves and this week has been a little bit disturbing in terms of how quickly we’ve been affected.

“If that carries on then we’ll have to have some serious thought (about action being suspended).”

Chelsea were unhappy a request to postpone Sunday’s Premier League match at Wolves, which ended 0-0, was rejected despite their seven positive cases.

Boss Thomas Tuchel said: “We were put in a huge risk of health and safety to the players, not just because of Covid but also physically. I’m not sure if I’ll catch Covid. Hopefully I will not catch it.”

Chelsea’s request is understood to have fallen on deaf ears because the Blues were deemed to have had enough players to fulfil the fixture under Premier League regulations.

So far, the league has been considering applications for postponements on a case-by-case basis but there has been criticism over the decision process.