Premier League international break: When do Brighton play next and why there will be a significant change to Graham Potter's team

Graham Potter has plenty to feel positive about as Brighton have made their best ever start to a Premier League campaign

Graham Potter's team held on for a 1-1 draw against lowly Newcastle at the Amex Stadium last Saturday.

Leo Trossard blasted them into a deserved a first half lead when the Belgian international fired home from the penalty spot but a second half effort from Isaac Hayden saw Newcastle take a point in front of Eddie Howe, who was watching from the stands.

It was a disjointed second half display and Albion' s defence - one that been pretty reliable this season - looked extremely vulnerable to Newcastle fast counter attacks.

Robert Sanchez will miss Brighton's next match at Aston Villa on November 20

Rob Sanchez in goal looked particularly shaky and his evening ended in a red card after taking out Callum Wilson in the dying moments.

Skipper Lewis Dunk took the gloves for the final minutes as Albion clocked up another point.

Where do Albion stand?

Brighton have flat-lined of late and drawn four and lost once in their last five matches. But four victories prior to that run - against Burnley, Watford, Brentford and Leicester - built a solid foundation.

Tariq Lamptey's return from injury is a real plus point for Albion

It remains Brighton's best ever start to a Premier League season and they currently sit in seventh place on 17 points from 11 matches.

Who is next?

Next up for Albion is a trip to Aston Villa on Saturday, November 20. Villa have been on a poor run of late, losing their last five matches and Dean Smith paid the price with his job.

Villa are hoping to have a new manager in place for the visit of Brighton and have even been linked with a cheeky move for Brighton's Graham Potter.

Enock Mwepu opened his Premier League account with a stunning strike at Anfield

Any switch does however look very unlikely and Potter, who was previously linked with Newcastle and Tottenham, has repeatedly stated he is happy at the Amex Stadium, where he is on a long-term deal and receives the full backing of his chairman Tony Bloom.

Brighton will however need to find a way once more of turning these draws into victories if they are maintain their lofty potion in the table.

Who is missing for Villa?

Rob Sanchez will serve his one-match suspension for the trip to Villa Park following his red card against Newcastle.

Sanchez, who will head with the Spain squad during the international break, has looked below his best form for the last few matches.

His distribution has been poor which has created problems for his defenders. No 2 keeper Jason Steele is expected to feature between the sticks at Villa.

Danny Welbeck will also be missing as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury sustained in the draw at Palace. Seven Alzate will also be sidelined with a long term ankle injury also picked-up at Palace. T

The international break however could give extra recovery time for defender Dan Burn, who is out with a knee problem after landing awkwardly in the Carabao Cup loss to Leicester last month.

Where to improve?

Clearly there are plenty of positives to take from Albion's start. 17 points from 11 Premier League matches is no easy thing. The second half display at Liverpool and the excellent performance during the 0-0 draw against Arsenal is some of the best football Albion have ever played.

The Arsenal match in-particular was very impressive and Albion did deserve more than a point from that one. But they haven't always reached those levels and against Burnley, Brentford and Leicester they really rode their luck at times and still came away with the three points.

Better teams - such as a ruthless Man City - will make the most of those openings and give you a hiding.

Overall very good but Brighton do need to tighten up and Sanchez's form of late has be a concern.

What's good?

The return of Tariq Lamptey from a long hamstring injury is a huge plus for Albion. He made his first tentative steps back as a second half substitute in the 0-0 at Norwich and then made significant impacts from the bench against Liverpool and Man City.

He started against Newcastle, he was used higher up the pitch and his performance was really encouraging. Brighton have a hugely gifted player on their hands and watching him this season will be treat for Albion fans.

The form of Shane Duffy and Leo Trossard is also a plus with both playing their best football in Albion shirts while Marc Cucurella has settled in seamlessly following his £15m move from Getafe.

If Cucurella can offer a few assists and goals from his left flank position, he'll prove quite the signing. The return from injury of Adam Webster is also great news ahead the hectic winter schedule.

Moment of the season so far?