Premier League Rainbow Laces: When is it, what happens, how to support LGBTQ+ inclusion?

The Premier League celebrates the Rainbow Laces campaign

It will demonstrate their ongoing commitment to supporting LGBTQ+ inclusion and making it clear that football is for everyone.

Brighton and Hove Albion's next two matches are against Leeds United at the Amex Stadium this Saturday and away at West Ham United on Wednesday December 1.

What happens

All Premier League matches taking place between 27 November and 2 December will be dedicated to Rainbow Laces. Clubs will show their support through a variety of matchday activities, with branding visible at every stadium. Rainbow-themed captain’s armbands, laces and pin badges have also been provided.

This year’s Rainbow Laces campaign encourages people to speak up on behalf of the LGBTQ+ community. The League and clubs are using their reach and appeal to help people engage in meaningful conversation and show the importance of allyship.

Clubs are also producing a range of content featuring discussion between men’s and women’s players, as well as members of LGBTQ+ supporter groups.

What the Premier League said

Richard Masters, Premier League Chief Executive, said: “Football has a remarkable power to bring people together and it is a priority for the Premier League and our clubs to ensure everybody feels welcome and supported, from players and fans, to staff and all those involved in our many community programmes.

“We and our clubs play an important role in encouraging people to support the LGBTQ+ community. During the Rainbow Laces campaign, we showcase the wide variety of projects and initiatives being conducted all year round to highlight that equality and inclusion are central to everything we do.

“We will continue to ensure that every single Premier League environment is inclusive to all, as well as reinforcing there is no place for discrimination of any kind, wherever it takes place, with those found guilty facing permanent League-wide bans.”

Objectives

The Premier League works together with all its clubs to celebrate and promote LGBTQ+ inclusion on an ongoing basis. This is underpinned by significant work across all areas of its business to improve policies and practices, including reporting measures and pastoral care, along with staff training, player care across all age groups and education programmes for young people.

Clubs work hard to create an inclusive environment, from the atmosphere and experience at their stadiums to the projects they run in their communities.

Educate

As this year’s Rainbow Laces campaign gets underway, the Premier League will launch new education resources for primary and secondary school children. These resources, supported by Stonewall, aim to empower young people to tackle bullying and offensive language.