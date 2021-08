Brighton will be looking to kickstart their season with a victory at Turf Moor and will be hoping Neal Maupay can get off the mark too.

The striker scored eight goals in the Premier League during the 2020/21 campaign as the Seagulls avoided the drop, but will be looking to improve on his previous tally this time round.

Here is how the bookies expect Maupay to do in comparison to last season’s bottom-half strikers...

1. Danny Ings BetVictor: 25/1 Sky Bet: 20/1 William Hill: 33/1 Photo: Pool Buy photo

2. Ollie Watkins BetVictor: 33/1 Sky Bet: 25/1 William Hill: 28/1 Photo: Pool Buy photo

3. Callum Wilson BetVictor: 50/1 Sky Bet: 40/1 William Hill: 40/1 Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Buy photo

4. Raúl Jiménez BetVictor: 50/1 Sky Bet: 33/1 William Hill: 40/1 Photo: Alex Pantling Buy photo