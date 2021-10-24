Brighton & Hove Albion suffered their first defeat in five Premier League matches yesterday as they were beaten by current champions Manchester City.

The Seagulls came in off the back of three successive defeats but failed to pick up any points thanks to goals from Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden (2) and Riyad Mahrez.

Despite the loss, Graham Potter’s side remain fourth in the league prior to sixth place Manchester United’s clash with Liverpool this afternoon.

Brighton will be hoping to secure their first win since their 2-1 victory over Leicester City in September next weekend, however they face another tough test in Liverpool who currently sit three points ahead of the south coast club.

Here are the best of today’s Premier League rumours...

1. Manchester United eye January move for Leicester City talent Manchester United are reportedly keen on a move for Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana in the January window. The centre-back picked up an injury in pre-season and is likely to be out until 2022. (Express)

2. Everton join West Ham in race for Sassuolo midfielder Everton are in the race to sign reported West Ham target Filip Djuricic. The Hammers were linked with a move for the Sassuolo attacking midfielder earlier this week and now Everton and Southampton are thought to be interested in the Serie A star. (Calciomercato)

3. Newcastle United plotting January move for Arsenal striker Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette in January but face competition from West Ham. The 30-year-old's contract runs out at the end of the season. (Express)

4. Brendan Rodgers rubbishes Youri Telemans rumours Brendan Rodgers has insisted Leicester City's Youri Tielemans has not rejected a new contract at the club. Liverpool and Manchester United are just two of the sides interested in signing the Belgium international. (Daily Mail)