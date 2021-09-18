Brighton & Hove Albion have impressed so far this season, winning three out of a possible four, while Leicester City are unbeaten.

While writing his weekly predictions piece for BBC Sport, he has claimed he believes the two sides will play out a fiercely-fought 1-1 draw on the south-coast this weekend.

Lawrenson wrote: “Leicester are almost expected to win these kind of games now, but I don't think it will be straightforward for them at all.

“Brighton left it very late to beat Brentford last time out but they have a bit of momentum now after winning three of their first four games."

