Pundit praises Graham Potter and claims there is "absolutely no chance" Brighton & Hove Albion boss would join Tottenham Hotspur
Jamie O’Hara has heaped praise on the Brighton & Hove Albion boss.
Tottenham Hotspur sacked manager Nuno Espirito Santo this morning following a poor start to the campaign and many reports were linking Graham Potter with a move to the capital.
While it is now looking likely that ex-Chelsea boss Antonio Conte will take up the managerial vacancy with Spurs, talkSPORT pundit and former midfielder Jamie O’Hara has spoken highly of the Seagulls man but has claimed he wouldn’t join the North London club.
“I would absolutely love Graham Potter but it isn't going to happen,” O’Hara told talkSPORT.
“He runs the ship at Brighton, he's in charge of everything there. He's got team the way he wants it. They love him.
"I'm telling you now… absolutely no chance... forget about Graham Potter. That ain't happening.”
Potter joined Brighton in May 2019 following Chris Hughton’s controversial departure but the Seagulls haven't looked back since.
The ex-Swansea City boss helped the south coast club avoid relegation in his first two campaigns and is now enjoying a stellar start to the 2021/22 season as they sit seventh in the Premier League – most recently coming back from 2-0 to draw 2-2 with unbeaten Liverpool.
Spurs currently sit one point behind the Seagulls after enduring a poor 3-0 defeat at home to Manchester United.
Brighton fans will be delighted to see Conte moving closer to taking up the position with Tottenham as they look to shut down any potential switch for their beloved manager.
The Seagulls host Newcastle United this weekend and could potentially move up to fifth place in the table - with Manchester United and Arsenal facing Manchester City and Watford respectively.