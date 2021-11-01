LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 30: Graham Potter, manager of Brighton & Hove Albion reacts during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on October 30, 2021 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur sacked manager Nuno Espirito Santo this morning following a poor start to the campaign and many reports were linking Graham Potter with a move to the capital.

While it is now looking likely that ex-Chelsea boss Antonio Conte will take up the managerial vacancy with Spurs, talkSPORT pundit and former midfielder Jamie O’Hara has spoken highly of the Seagulls man but has claimed he wouldn’t join the North London club.

“I would absolutely love Graham Potter but it isn't going to happen,” O’Hara told talkSPORT.

“He runs the ship at Brighton, he's in charge of everything there. He's got team the way he wants it. They love him.

"I'm telling you now… absolutely no chance... forget about Graham Potter. That ain't happening.”

Potter joined Brighton in May 2019 following Chris Hughton’s controversial departure but the Seagulls haven't looked back since.

The ex-Swansea City boss helped the south coast club avoid relegation in his first two campaigns and is now enjoying a stellar start to the 2021/22 season as they sit seventh in the Premier League – most recently coming back from 2-0 to draw 2-2 with unbeaten Liverpool.

Spurs currently sit one point behind the Seagulls after enduring a poor 3-0 defeat at home to Manchester United.

Brighton fans will be delighted to see Conte moving closer to taking up the position with Tottenham as they look to shut down any potential switch for their beloved manager.