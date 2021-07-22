Rangers vs Brighton pre-season: When is it, kick-off time, who will play, tickets, how to watch on TV?

Graham Potter will start his preparations for the new Premier League season at Rangers on Saturday

Graham Potter will have the chance to assess his players in match action on Saturday (5.30pm) as Brighton take on Scottish Champions Rangers in their first pre-season friendly.

Albion who returned to training this week, will face Steven Gerrard’s title winners at Ibrox, ahead of further friendlies at Championship outfit Luton Town at Kenilworth Road on Saturday,

July 31 and Spanish side Getafe at the Amex on August 7. Albion’s Premier League campaign starts on August 14 at Burnley.

Steven Gerrard led Rangers to the title last season

Rangers should provide a decent tune-up for Potter’s team who finished 16th in the Premier League last season. Potter admitted he and his players were in desperate need of a break after a tough campaign and the summer should have given the players time to rest and also recover from injuries.

Solly March, who is expected to sign a contract extension this week, is back in training following his knee injury sustained in a 1-0 victory at Liverpool last February as is Tariq Lamptey who missed the entire second half of last season with a hamstring injury.

Striker Danny Welbeck (right), who agreed a new one year deal last month, is also feeling the benefits of a preseason, having recovered from a hamstring issue following Albion’s memorable 3-2 victory against champions Man City in the penultimate game of last season.

“I’m pleased to get a good pre-season under my belt.

“You get your integration into the squad that way. I missed pre-season last year and I have missed a couple of pre-seasons due to injuries and that sort of stuff. I am very pleased to build that foundation, get that core resilience, build it up in pre-season.”

Defender Joel Veltman and midfielder Jakub Moder also reported back for training this week following their involvement at Euro 2020 with the Netherlands and Poland respectively.

There could be a first outing at Ibrox for new signing Enock Mwepu, who joined from RB Salzburg earlier this month.Midfielders Alexis Mac Allister (Argentina) and Tudor Baluta (Romania) are unavailable as they are in action at the Tokyo Olympics.

How to watch

Fans can watch Albion play Rangers on the club’s website. Coverage is provided by Rangers TV at a pay-per-view price of £7.49.

Tickets