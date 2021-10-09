Report claims mega-rich Newcastle United owners 'impressed' by key Brighton man

Graham Potter, Manager of Brighton. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The Magpies became the richest club in the world on Thursday after a Saudi-backed consortium completed a £300 million deal to end Mike Ashley's tenure on Tyneside.

Already, attentions have turned to areas in which the new owners could look to make changes, and one of the main taking points is whether or not Steve Bruce will keep his spot in the dugout.

The Toon manager has come under intense scrutiny from many sections after of the fanbase after seeing his side go seven matches without a win at the start of this season.

A number of potential replacements have been touted by various reports in recent days, with the likes of Steven Gerrard, Antonio Conte, and even former boss Rafa Benitez all mentioned as possible options.

But a fresh piece from The Sun suggests that Albion chief Potter could also be on the Magpies’ radar too.

Brighton have started the season in impressive form, and currently sixth in the table, just two points off top spot.

Potter has taken a lot of the credit for that eye-catching run, and his side look to have finally started to make good on some of the potential that they have shown under him since he took over at the club in 2019.