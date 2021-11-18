REVEALED: Brighton's worrying results after international breaks - compared with Premier League rivals Aston Villa, West Ham and Wolves

It uncovers the teams whose squads return ready for action and the sides that can struggle to find their best form.

It's always a tricky time for Premier League managers as players jet back from various destinations across the glob. Some maybe injured, some maybe just jet-lagged and manager also have limited time to prepare their teams and tactics for the next match.

Brighton's record is slight cause for concern, while this Saturday's opponents Aston Villa tend to go quite well.

Scroll down and click through to see who has coped best in the previous 10 fixtures after international breaks since November 18 (stats courtesy: betvictor.com)

1. Liverpool The Reds have managed the best. They have 22 points from 10 matches - winning six and drawing four.

2. Man United The Red Devils have 21 points from 10 matches - winning six and drawing three, losing once.

3. Man City City also have 21 points - winning seven losing three.

4. Everton The Toffees have 17 points - Winning five, drawing twice and losing three