Premier League match balls. (Photo by Facundo Arrizabalaga - Pool/Getty Images)

Revealed: The best and worst players at Brighton in 20/21 - according to data experts

Brighton will be hoping they can improve upon their 16th-placed finish in the Premier League next season.

By Jason Jones
Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 1:29 pm

The Seagulls showed plenty of promise, but ultimately failed to translate it into a higher spot in the table.

But out of Graham Potter's squad, who excelled and who struggled a little with the challenges of this year’s top flight?

Stats boffins Whoscored.com have been keeping a close eye on everything that’s gone down in the Premier League since last August, and they’ve produced an average match rating for every single player to make an appearance in 2020/21 – but who has impressed and who has underwhelmed?

For the sake of fairness, we’ve only included players here who featured for 450 minutes or more in the top flight this term – equivalent to five full matches.

Click and scroll through the pages below to find out who was the best and worst talent at each Premier League club this season, according to the statisticians.

1. Arsenal

Highest-rated: Alexandre Lacazette - 6.89 Lowest-rated: Mohamed Elneny - 6.43 (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Photo: Julian Finney

Buy photo

2. Aston Villa

Highest-rated: Jack Grealish - 7.56 Lowest-rated: Jacob Ramsey - 6.20 (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Photo: Clive Mason

Buy photo

3. Brighton

Highest-rated: Solly March - 7.07 Lowest-rated: Mat Ryan - 6.12 (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Photo: Mike Hewitt

Buy photo

4. Burnley

Highest-rated: James Tarkowski - 7.02 Lowest-rated: Jay Rodriguez - 6.27 (Photo by MOLLY DARLINGTON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Photo: MOLLY DARLINGTON

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 5