Revealed: The best and worst players at Brighton in 20/21 - according to data experts

The Seagulls showed plenty of promise, but ultimately failed to translate it into a higher spot in the table.

But out of Graham Potter's squad, who excelled and who struggled a little with the challenges of this year’s top flight?

Stats boffins Whoscored.com have been keeping a close eye on everything that’s gone down in the Premier League since last August, and they’ve produced an average match rating for every single player to make an appearance in 2020/21 – but who has impressed and who has underwhelmed?

For the sake of fairness, we’ve only included players here who featured for 450 minutes or more in the top flight this term – equivalent to five full matches.

Click and scroll through the pages below to find out who was the best and worst talent at each Premier League club this season, according to the statisticians.

1. Arsenal Highest-rated: Alexandre Lacazette - 6.89 Lowest-rated: Mohamed Elneny - 6.43 (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

2. Aston Villa Highest-rated: Jack Grealish - 7.56 Lowest-rated: Jacob Ramsey - 6.20 (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

3. Brighton Highest-rated: Solly March - 7.07 Lowest-rated: Mat Ryan - 6.12 (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

4. Burnley Highest-rated: James Tarkowski - 7.02 Lowest-rated: Jay Rodriguez - 6.27 (Photo by MOLLY DARLINGTON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)