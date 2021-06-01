Revealed: The best and worst players at Brighton in 20/21 - according to data experts
Brighton will be hoping they can improve upon their 16th-placed finish in the Premier League next season.
The Seagulls showed plenty of promise, but ultimately failed to translate it into a higher spot in the table.
But out of Graham Potter's squad, who excelled and who struggled a little with the challenges of this year’s top flight?
Stats boffins Whoscored.com have been keeping a close eye on everything that’s gone down in the Premier League since last August, and they’ve produced an average match rating for every single player to make an appearance in 2020/21 – but who has impressed and who has underwhelmed?
For the sake of fairness, we’ve only included players here who featured for 450 minutes or more in the top flight this term – equivalent to five full matches.
