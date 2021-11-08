Robert Sanchez erratic, Shane Duffy and Leo Trossard excellent - Brighton and Hove Albion players reviewed and graded for season so far

Graham Potter's team are a lofty seventh with 17 points from their first 11 matches as they take time out from the latest international break.
They will resume against Aston Villa on Saturday, November 20 which offers an ideal chance to assess how the Albion players have performed so far.
Shane Duffy, Marc Cucurella and Leo Trossard have stood-out, while there have also been a few displays that have given fans cause for concern.
Scroll down and click through to see who has shone and who has struggled for Brighton so far this season.
1. Rob Sanchez 5/10
Brighton have a hugely talented keeper on their hands but his honeymoon period seems well and truly over. Has looked shaky in his last few matches and had a serious let off at Liverpool when he dithered with the ball. Distribution was poor against Newcastle and was then red carded. International break and a suspension will give him a chance to regroup. Erratic.
2. Joel Veltman 6/10
An ultra-reliable and versatile performer in Graham Potter's squad. Has not been at his best but rarely puts a foot wrong. Has been sound defensively and safe in possession. Steady.
3. Shane Duffy 9/10
A remarkable turnaround for the defender. His Premier League career appeared over after a dismal loan at Celtic. Has been a key part of Albion's fine start to the season. Kept it simple in possession, tackles and blocks as though his life is on the line and always a threat from set-pieces. Excellent.
4. Lewis Dunk 8/10
Consistently performs at a high level and an inspirational figure for Albion once more. Continues to be overlooked for England but there are few better defenders in the Premier League than Dunk. Graham Potter said last week he would not swap Dunk for anybody. How very true!