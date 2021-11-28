Seagulls' summer signing reveals desire to return to Barcelona, Liverpool plot January move for Porto winger

28th November 2021 - Premier League rumours

Brighton & Hove Albion played out a 0-0 draw against Leeds United which was met by boos at the full-time whistle.

The Seagulls still sit eighth in the table and are two points off the top six – however yesterday’s result now means they have failed to win in their last eight league matches.

Graham Potter’s side will now travel to face West Ham and Southampton over the next week before a busy Christmas period that will see them take on the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Chelsea.