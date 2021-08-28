Sky Sports pundit urges Brighton to keep 'outstanding' player as exit talk mounts

Yves Bissouma of Brighton. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

The Malian has been at the centre of widespread speculation regarding his future on the south coast this summer, with several top Premier League sides touted as potential suitors.

The 24-year-old has started this season brightly too, and Hendrie is adamant that Albion have to retain his services.

Asked whether Brighton can afford to sell Bissouma during an appearance on Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday, he said: “Definitely not.

“He was the outstanding player for me last season, stood out a million miles.

“I’m actually surprised he’s still there based on what he offers to Brighton. He was outstanding.

"One thing I do like about him, when he’s playing in that defensive midfield role, he doesn’t just offer the tackles and the energy. He gets high up the pitch at times, he’s got great ability to play forward and put his team on the counter-attack.

"I don’t want to discredit Brighton because they are a very good side, but if he was at any of the top four sides, he’d be a standout player. He is top class for me, and I’m so surprised that he’s still in a blue and white shirt at this moment in time.

"I’m pretty sure that Graham Potter will be hoping he can keep hold of him.