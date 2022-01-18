'So underserved.. poor from Sanchez' - Brighton fans react after Hakim Ziyech gives Chelsea the lead against the run of play
A familiar story is being told at the Amex with Chelsea winning 1-0 against the run of play.
Brighton have been the brighter side from the start, playing the ball around with purpose and precision, leaving Chelsea chasing shadows.
Tariq Lamptey has been very impressive against his old club, whilst Jakub Moder and Danny Welbeck have missed the hosts' best chances.
But out of nothing, Chelsea took the lead just before the half hour when Hakim Ziyech' speculative long distance strike found the corner.
It was a great, precise shot but there are some have pointed the finger at Robert Sanchez after a poor attempt to save it.
Here are some of the reactions to the goal on Twitter:
@AaronBHAFC: "What a goal."
@EnajeeBHAFC: "So underserved. Poor from Sanchez."
@matty_obrien8 called it 'horrendous keeping'.
@GoodAgood2196: "I’m annoyed but not surprised."
An Aston Villa fan even weighed in.
@JC_avfc wrote: "You’ve been all over them buy a striker lads."
Data experts predict where Brighton, Leicester, Wolves and Crystal Palace will finish in the 2021/22 Premier League table