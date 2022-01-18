'So underserved.. poor from Sanchez' - Brighton fans react after Hakim Ziyech gives Chelsea the lead against the run of play

Brighton have been the brighter side from the start, playing the ball around with purpose and precision, leaving Chelsea chasing shadows.

Tariq Lamptey has been very impressive against his old club, whilst Jakub Moder and Danny Welbeck have missed the hosts' best chances.

But out of nothing, Chelsea took the lead just before the half hour when Hakim Ziyech' speculative long distance strike found the corner.

Hakim Ziyech's goal has given Chelsea a first-half lead at Brighton. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

It was a great, precise shot but there are some have pointed the finger at Robert Sanchez after a poor attempt to save it.

Here are some of the reactions to the goal on Twitter:

@AaronBHAFC: "What a goal."

@EnajeeBHAFC: "So underserved. Poor from Sanchez."

@matty_obrien8 called it 'horrendous keeping'.

@GoodAgood2196: "I’m annoyed but not surprised."

An Aston Villa fan even weighed in.