Ben White. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The Brighton centre-back is understood to be on the brink of a £50 million switch to north London, with a medical expected later in the week.

And Campbell, who enjoyed a massively successful spell with Arsenal during his own playing career after arriving from bitter rivals Tottenham, believes that the hefty fee means White has to make an instant impact – as well as suggesting that the Gunners should look to bring in another big name defender alongside him.

Speaking to talkSPORT, the ex-England international said: “I don’t know much about Ben White but he got into the England squad for the Euros.

“Hopefully it does work out. But if you want that instant success and you want to build a team, you bring in Ben White, but you also bring in someone like Varane – you bring both of them in!”

He added: “It needs to work out because Arsenal are not in the position to shift out £50 million for a player. He’ll definitely have to start.

“If it does happen and the medical is all good, he’ll have to hit the ground running. It’s a difficult one, it’s a lot of money.