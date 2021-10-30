'Spoilt for choice' - Paul Merson delivers score prediction for 'expansive' Brighton clash vs Liverpool

Graham Potter. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Albion have enjoyed a positive start to the season, and currently sit fifth in the table after nine matches, but were soundly beaten by an imperious Manchester City side last weekend.

That result made it four games without a win in the league, following on from a run of three straight draws, and Merson is pessimistic about their chances of getting back to winning ways at Anfield.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, he said: “Brighton are a decent team and can pull off an upset on their day.

"I think this is going to be a harder game for Liverpool than the one they played against Manchester United.

"Jurgen Klopp is spoilt for choice with his front three this season, and his forward line always seems outstanding irrespective of his team selection.

“While both Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino are great options to have, I’d personally go with Firmino alongside Salah and Mane this weekend.

"Brighton play an expansive game and they do leave spaces down the channel for their opponents to exploit.

"I honestly can’t see Liverpool losing this game at the moment, and I’m going to go with another victory for Jurgen Klopp’s men.”

Merson has forecast a 3-1 Liverpool win.

For their part, the Reds put on a masterful display as they blew Manchester United away in a 5-0 rout at Old Trafford last Sunday.