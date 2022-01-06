'Standout candidate' - Former West Brom and Lewes man joins Brighton's coaching team

Brighton and Hove Albion FC

Stern joins from FC Cincinnati after spending seven years in the United States working in the MLS, and will work alongside men’s first-team goalkeeping coach Ben Roberts.

Roberts said, “After Casper Ankergren’s departure in October we carried out a thorough interview process after more than one hundred high quality applications.

“Jack was a standout candidate. He is an experienced coach who has a great record of developing young goalkeepers.

“I have followed Jack’s career over the past decade, having first crossed paths 12 years ago when he was starting out on his coaching badges.”

Born in London, Stern grow up an Albion fan in Sussex having moved to Heathfield at the age 8.

He was an academy player at Wimbledon, and played for Burgess Hill Town and Lewes, before making the decision to focus on a coaching career at the age of 21.

Having gained his goalkeeping coaching qualifications while at university, he worked at West Bromwich Albion in their academy.

During his time at the Hawthorns he qualified for his Uefa B qualification in football and goalkeeping, and took his A licence in Canada, after moving to Montreal in 2014.