Supercomputer predicts where Brighton, Leicester, Aston Villa and Wolves will finish in the Premier League after contrasting January transfer windows

Brighton have shown plenty of fighting spirit this season

Brighton's January dealings focused mainly on young talent for the future as young Poland international Kacper Kozłowski arrived in an £8m deal and Deniz Undav signed for £6m. Both players were however loaned back to Tony Bloom's Belgian outfit Union SG.

Brighton also lost their centre back Dan Burn who completed his £13m deal to Newcastle on transfer deadline day.

Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa were busy as they signed Everton left-back Lucas Digne for £25m and Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho joined on loan.

Wolves are challenging near the top this season and they made the loan signing of RB Leipzig forward Hwang Hee-chan permanent for £14m, while Adama Traore went to Barcelona.

But what does it all mean in terms of the race for the top six? Scroll down to see Brighton's predicted finish compared to their top flight rivals from statisticians FiveThirtyEight.

Manchester City - 92 points

Pep Guardiola’s side are expected to make it three titles in a row this season and have been given an 82% chance of lifting the trophy once again.

Liverpool - 84 points

The supercomputer is predicting that only one side will be able to mount a serious challenge to Manchester City this season - Liverpool. The Reds have only been given a 17% chance of winning their second Premier League title however.

Chelsea - 76 points

Thomas Tuchel’s side started the season in great form and looked like genuine title contenders, however, their form has dipped recently and they may have to settle for just Champions League qualification this campaign

Tottenham Hotspur - 65 points

The appointment of Antonio Conte was a real coup for Spurs and although they are yet to set the world alight, the supercomputer is predicting them to qualify for the Champions League once again.

Arsenal - 64 points

Narrowly missing out on a place in the Champions League, according to the supercomputer, will be Arsenal.

Manchester United - 61 points

Yet more disappointment is predicted at Old Trafford with the Red Devil’s missing out on Champions League and Europa League football, instead having to settle for a place in the Europa Conference League.

West Ham - 58 points

At one point this season it looked like the Hammers may be destined for Champions League football, however, a decline in form has seen those lofty ambitions lowered. An 8th place finish would still represent success at West Ham however.

Wolves - 55 points

Bruno Lage came to Wolves with a difficult job on his hands to follow the great success Nuno Espirito-Santo had whilst at Molineux. However, Lage has been able to imprint his style of play on the squad and has been a success during his first months as manager.

Brighton - 53 points

After a great start to the season, which saw them regular members of the top-four, Brighton struggled to maintain those levels and have dropped down the table significantly since then. However, a mid-table finish would once again show progress and that the club are heading in the right direction under Graham Potter.

Leicester City - 51 points

Balancing domestic and european football has proven to be tricky for Brendan Rodger’s side this season. The supercomputer is not predicting a return to the european stage for the Foxes this season.

Aston Villa - 50 points

Aston Villa’s resurgence from relegation candidates to one of the Premier League’s most solid sides has been remarkable under Steven Gerrard and the supercomputer is not predicting any relegation worries for them this season.

Crystal Palace - 45 points

Patrick Vieira has had a very solid start to life as a manager in England and has left any relegation worries in the dust at Selhurst Park. They’ve been given a 97% chance of survival this season.

Southampton - 44 points

The Saints are once again expected to avoid relegation this season with a lower mid-table finish the most likely outcome for Ralph Hassenhuttl’s side.

Leeds United - 41 points

It has been an up and down season for Leeds United this year, however, the supercomputer has given them an 89% chance of survival

Brentford - 40 points

Brentford’s first season in the Premier League should see them maintain their status as a top-flight club and the Bees have been given just a 10% chance of being relegated.

Everton - 40 points

Although the battle to avoid the drop looks like being a four-horse race, Everton could yet be dragged into it. Frank Lampard has a tough job on his hands to steer the Toffees away from relegation danger.

Burnley - 35 points

Sean Dyche’s side have flirted with relegation throughout their time in the Premier League and although their position in the league this season looks the most precarious, they are predicted survival, again.

Newcastle United - 31 points

Newcastle may have spent £90m in the January window, however, the supercomputer is still predicting relegation misery for Eddie Howe’s side at the end of the season.

Watford - 31 points

Roy Hodgson is the new man in the Vicarage Road dugout, however, relegation and a return straight back to the Championship is being predicted by the experts.

Norwich City - 29 points