Supercomputer predicts where Brighton, Leicester, Wolves and Crystal Palace will finish in the 2021/22 Premier League table

Brighton, Leicester, Wolves, Manchester United and Crystal Palace are all currently jostling for position outside of the top six.

Leicester are currently 10th and have had disappointing season by their recent standards, while Man United continue their patchy form despite replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with Ralf Rangnick.

Bruno Lage's Wolves have looked organised and impressive this campaign and Crystal Palace have been pretty good under the stewardship of Patrick Vieira.

The Frenchman has done a fine job at Selhurst Park but he has also been greatly helped by the form of midfielder Conor Gallagher, who is on loan from Chelsea.

Brighton however continue to look a threat to the top sides and if they can continue their consistent performances - and perhaps add some attacking thrust in the January transfer window - Potter's Albion could well be on track for their highest ever finish in the Premier League.

Data experts at FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers following the latest round of top-flight fixtures.

1. Manchester City - 93 points Pep Guardiola's chances of retaining the title for City are at 87 per cent. Current position - 1st. Predicted position - 1st.

2. Liverpool - 83 points The Reds chances of winning the title are at 12 per cent. Current position - 2nd. Predicted position - 2nd.

3. Chelsea - 76 points The Blues are currently two points behind Liverpool having played a game more. Current position - 3rd. Predicted position - 3rd.

4. Arsenal - 65 points The Gunners are just outside the top four but are tipped to sneak into the Champions League spots. Current position - 5th. Predicted position - 4th.