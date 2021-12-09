Supercomputer predicts where Brighton, Tottenham, West Ham and Wolves will finish in the Premier League race for Europe

Graham Potter's Brighton are ninth in the Premier League standings

Albion, Tottenham, West Ham, Wolves and Arsenal are all pushing hard alongside the established top four to gain a European spot for next season.

Graham Potter's Brighton started the season well but have struggled for wins of late. They have drawn eight of previous 10 and were hoping to get back to winning ways against fifth placed Tottenham at the Amex Stadium this Sunday.

That fixture now looks in doubt due to an outbreak of coronavirus at the Spurs' training ground but Albion are then due to face European rivals Wolves and then Man United.

Pep Guardiola's team are having a ball and are tipped for the title with a points total of 88

Following the weekend’s results, we’ve compiled data from FiveThirtyEight’s supercomputer, which has predicted the final 2021-22 Premier League standings using a range of statistical calculations, form guides and data analysis.

Scroll down and click through to see how your team could finish

Despite the attacking talent of Mo Salah, it's second place for Jurgen Klopp's men with 86 points

This may not please Roman Abramovich but it's third spot for Thomas Tuchel on 79 points

A top four spot for the happy Hammers with 63 points

A position that Ronaldo is not used to - Fifth place for United and tipped to miss out on the top four with 61 points

Harry Kane was hoping for better - probably with Man City - but his team are in sixth on 57 points

Transitional season for the young Gunners who are tipped for seventh on 57 points and just below their rivals Spurs on goal difference

Solid season for the Seagulls but likely to miss out on Europe in eighth on 52 points - a record Premier League points tally for Albion by the way !

Steven Gerrard's men are tipped for ninth on 49 points

Poor season by Leicester's standards as they are tipped for 10th on 49 points

Respectable midtable season for Bruno Lage's men with an 11 placed finish on 47 points

Not what the Toffees had in mind when they appointed Benitez as they are tipped for 12th on 46 points

The Eagles are predicted to finish 13th on 46 points - not bad considering they were expected by many to struggle this season

Similar story for the Saints as they are expected to be in 14th on 44 points

Mission accomplished for the Bees with a 15th placed finish on 43 points

Hasn't really kicked-on for Leeds this season.Tough campaign for the Whites and tipped to end in 16th on 43 points

Claudio works his magic and the Hornets are tipped to survive on 37 points

Is this the season it goes wrong at Turf Moor?...the computer thinks so as they drop on 36 points

The mega-rich Magpies are predicted to drop on 31 points - Supercomputer clearly doesn't rate their chances even with the transfer window!