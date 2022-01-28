Supercomputer predicts where Brighton, Tottenham, West Ham, Wolves and Leicester will finish in top six battle following latest results

Graham Potter's Brighton have impressed this season and are on track for their highest ever top flight finish

Albion are currently ninth in the league standings and are unbeaten in their last six. Potter's men have an outside chance of reaching the top six and are jostling for position with West Ham, Arsenal, Tottenham, Wolves, Aston Villa and Leicester.

Brighton have played some attractive football this season but too many draws could hinder their chances of breaking into the top six.

Last time out at the King Power Stadium they came from behind once more to earn a 1-1 draw against Brendan Rodgers' Leicester.

The Seagulls are currently resting and recovering and will return to action on February 5 in the FA Cup at Antonio Conte's Tottenham.

Their next league match is against relegation strugglers Watford how will no doubt hope ex-Crystal Palace and England boss Roy Hodgson can boost their chances of survival.

Arsenal, Tottenham, West Ham, Wolves, Leicester and Aston Villa also remain in the running

Scroll down to see: Brighton's predicted finish compared to their top flight rivals from statisticians FiveThirtyEight.

Man City

Pep Guardiola's team are tipped for the title with a points haul of 92. They have an 82 per cent chance of being crowned champions. Current position: first. Prediction finish: first.

Liverpool

The Reds are expected to finish second with 84 points and have a 17 per cent chance of winning the title. Current position: 2nd. Prediction finish: 2nd.

Chelsea

The Blues are set for a third place finish with 76 points. Current position: third. Prediction finish: third.

Tottenham

Antonio Conte's men are tipped for a strong finish and reach the top four with 65 points. Current position: 7th. Prediction finish: 4th.

Arsenal

Expected to end up one point behind Spurs in fifth. Current position: 6th. Prediction finish: 5th.

Man United

The Red Devils are tipped to end with a points total of 61. Current position: fourth. Prediction finish: sixth.

West Ham

The Hammers are expected to achieve 58 points. Current position: fifth. Prediction finish: seventh.

Wolves

Fine season for Bruno Lage's team who are tipped t finish on 55 points. Current position: 8th. Prediction finish: eighth.

Brighton

Albion on track for their highest ever PL finish with 53 points. Current position: 9th. Prediction finish: ninth.

Leicester

The Foxes are not at their most cunning and tipped to end on 51 points. Current position: 10th. Prediction finish: 10th.

Aston Villa

Looking stronger under Gerrard and tipped to end on 50 points. Current position: 11th. Prediction finish: 11th.

Crystal Palace

The Eagles could reach 45 points. Current position: 13th. Prediction finish: 12th.

Southampton

The Saints look set for another solid midtable season with 44 points. Current position: 12th. Prediction finish: 13th.

Leeds United

The White have had to battle this year and are set to end with 41 points. Current position: 14th. Prediction finish: 14th

Brentford

A good first season in the top flight and mission accomplished with 40 points. Current position: 14th. Prediction finish: 15th.

Everton

A sticky patch for the Toffees as they finish with 40 points. Current position: 16th. Prediction finish: 16th.

Burnley

Sean Dyche's team are tipped to avoid the drop on 35 points and have a 35 per cent chance of relegation. Current position: 20th. Prediction finish: 17th.

Newcastle

Bad news for the Magpies who are tipped to finish on 31 points and are rated at 67 per cent to be relegated. Current position: 18th. Prediction finish: 18th.

Watford

Roy is now at the helm but bad news for the Hornets who are tipped to drop on 31 points with a 66 per cent chance of relegation

Norwich