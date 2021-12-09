'Swap him for Tariq Lamptey' - Tottenham and Brighton fans react to Albion's January interest Joe Rodon

Joe Rodon has been linked with a January switch to Brighton

The Seagulls, who are ninth in the Premier League standings, have been linked with a move for Tottenham's Welsh international defender Joe Rodon.

Rodon, 25, has struggled for game time since the arrival of Antonio Conte and has not played in the Premier League since the 3-0 defeat against Crystal Palace in September.

Brighton boss Graham Potter is very well known to the defender as the duo worked together in the Championship during their time at Swansea.

Rodon was previously rumoured to be on his way to the Amex Stadium last summer following the £50m departure of Albion's Ben White to Arsenal.

Brighton are due to play Spurs this Sunday and have a number of defensive issues with Lewis Dunk and Adam Webster both injured and Shane Duffy suspended.

Rodon could be an ideal signing for the Seagulls but they could well face competition from Newcastle, who are keen to shore up their leaky defence this January.

Here's how fans rated Rodon's proposed move to Albion.

@Macaully_Moffat: It’s a shame because I like Joe, he’d actually be really good for Brighton.

@SpursPoint: He is not Jan or Prime Toby level CB. Europa League max.

@danielskyver: Swap for Lamptey. Cheers.

@craigdavies128: I hope he does go and prove all you wrong! He be amazing at Brighton

@thfcem28: If he ain’t going to play, get him out on loan. Brighton would definitely be a great destination for him

@JimmyChivs: He's going to be a great player in the years ahead

@chrissjamesss7: Would definitely take this in January, especially with our injury worries

@DavidWe34532884: Straight buy for 5 million

@simonuk1975: Hope it’s a loan rather than permanent, unless we get Lamptey or Bissouma