TalkSPORT pundit claims Brighton man can 'be better' than England Euro 2020 duo
TalkSPORT pundit Perry Groves has claimed that Brighton defender Ben White has the potential to be a better player than England duo Harry Maguire and John Stones.
The 23-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal in recent days, with various reports suggesting that a deal that would see him swap the south coast for north London is edging closer to completion.
It is understood that a fee of around £50 million could be enough to secure the transfer, and former Gunner Groves is of the opinion that White is well worth that amount.
Speaking on talkSPORT, he said: “He’s English. He’s young – he’s 23. He’s proven that he can play in the Premier League.
"Three seasons ago, Arsenal played Leeds in the FA Cup. I watched him and I thought, ‘He’s a player that Arsenal should be in for’.
"He’s good on the ball, he’s good at bringing it out from the back. He’s very calm.
"He can play right-back, he can play as a holding midfield player, but as a centre-half, I think he has the ability to be better than John Stones and Harry Maguire from what I’ve seen of him.
"As an Arsenal fan, for £50 million, happy days. It’s a statement of intent.”
White was called up alongside Maguire and Stones as part of England’s Euro 2020 squad, but didn’t feature in any of their seven matches at the tournament.
He did, however, make his debut for the Three Lions in a friendly against Austria last month.