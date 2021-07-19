TalkSPORT pundit claims Brighton man can 'be better' than England Euro 2020 duo

Ben White. (Photo by Andy Rain - Pool/Getty Images)

The 23-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal in recent days, with various reports suggesting that a deal that would see him swap the south coast for north London is edging closer to completion.

It is understood that a fee of around £50 million could be enough to secure the transfer, and former Gunner Groves is of the opinion that White is well worth that amount.

Speaking on talkSPORT, he said: “He’s English. He’s young – he’s 23. He’s proven that he can play in the Premier League.

"Three seasons ago, Arsenal played Leeds in the FA Cup. I watched him and I thought, ‘He’s a player that Arsenal should be in for’.

"He’s good on the ball, he’s good at bringing it out from the back. He’s very calm.

"He can play right-back, he can play as a holding midfield player, but as a centre-half, I think he has the ability to be better than John Stones and Harry Maguire from what I’ve seen of him.

"As an Arsenal fan, for £50 million, happy days. It’s a statement of intent.”

White was called up alongside Maguire and Stones as part of England’s Euro 2020 squad, but didn’t feature in any of their seven matches at the tournament.