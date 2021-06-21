TalkSPORT pundit claims Tottenham have 'got to' make summer move for Brighton man

Graham Potter. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Spurs are still on the hunt for their next permanent managerial appointment after parting company with Jose Mourinho earlier this year, and have reportedly seen talks with a number of high-profile candidates collapse.

But O’Hara is of the opinion that the north London side should change their approach and instead look to bring in someone with an in-depth knowledge of the Premier League and the ability to work on a budget.

Speaking to talkSPORT, he said: “I think Daniel Levy needs to realise that Spurs have had a fall from grace. They’re not that club that they were a few seasons ago when you could attract a Jose Mourinho.

"Be realistic about the targets that you want and get back to where you were. When they brought in Pochettino from Southampton, he was a very good manager but he was Southampton manager.

"They brought him in, built success, turned them into a top four club, and then you can go and attract someone like Mourinho.

"I think you’ve got to go for someone like Graham Potter

"You can’t go for Gattuso or Pirlo – they’re not proven enough to go in at Spurs.

"If you’re not going to get someone like Conte, go for Potter, because he’s not going to argue too much about the transfer budget, he’ll work with what he’s got, but he plays good football with a good philosophy, knows the Premier League. He’s done a really good job at Brighton.