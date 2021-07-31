TalkSPORT pundit defends £50m Ben White fee after defender seals Arsenal switch

Ben White. (Photo by MIKE HEWITT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Brighton confirmed the defender’s exit on Friday following a protracted transfer saga, but some have questioned the 23-year-old’s price tag given that Manchester United look poised to land World Cup winner Raphael Varane from Real Madrid for considerably less.

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder O’Hara has been quick to defend White’s exorbitant fee, insisting that the Gunners have landed a top talent with plenty of potential.

Speaking on talkSPORT, the pundit said: “He [White] is not unproven, he’s been playing in the Premier League. He’s played for England.

"He’s not Varane, but Arsenal are shopping in a different market.

"You have to pay a premium for English players, he’s a lot younger, and Manchester United can attract someone like Varane because they’re in the Champions League and they’re shopping in a different window. They can probably give him more money, more wages.

"Arsenal would love to have Varane, but he’s not going to go there, so they’re not shopping in that window because they can’t attract a Varane right now.

"They can attract a Ben White who is an up and coming talent, and you have to pay a premium for him, but you’re getting a very, very good player.

"But they’re putting a squad together that is a very young, exciting, talented squad. I’ve been impressed with what they’ve done so far.”