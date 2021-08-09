Dan Burn of Brighton and Hove Albion celebrates after scoring their sides third goal with team mates during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City at American Express Community Stadium. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Brighton & Hove Albion ended the 2020/21 Premier League season in 16th place – 13 points above the relegation zone.

Only the bottom three teams (Fulham, West Brom and Sheffield United), Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers scored less league goals than Graham Potter’s side, while Neal Maupay’s eight goals made him their top scorer for this season.

The Seagulls found themselves relying on Maupay, as well as an injury-prone Danny Welbeck, too often last season and, as a result, struggled – not because of their defensive abilities, but because of the lack of action up top.

Lewis Dunk and Ben White of Brighton and Hove Albion celebrates their side's victory after the Premier League match between Southampton and Brighton & Hove Albion at St Mary's Stadium on March 14, 2021 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Andrew Couldridge - Pool/Getty Images)

When speaking on talkSPORT, pundit and former Leeds United defender Danny Mills admitted that he expects Brighton to be relegated this season as “they don’t score goals”.

"They don’t score enough goals to win games, that’s the biggest problem I think,” Mills said.

"Everyone goes ‘yeah but we now lay a much better brand of football than when Chris Hughton was there’, but results aren’t better for it.

“It might be better to watch, it might be more enjoyable, but you’re still going to be there or thereabouts.

Leandro Trossard of Brighton & Hove Albion looks dejected after they concede their second goal during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Leicester City at American Express Community Stadium (Photo by Matt Dunham - Pool/Getty Images)

"I just don’t see them scoring enough goals to be right up there, to be safe with ten games to go.”

Brighton have struggled with goals since their promotion to the Premier League in 2017 and are yet to sign that 20-goal striker that can push them on to a higher finish, however Potter’s team did end the 2020/21 season with their highest number of goals scored since they were in the Championship.

At the opposite end of the pitch, Brighton conceded the least amount of goals in the bottom half of the table last season – a credit to the likes of Ben White, Adam Webster and Lewis Dunk and a significant improvement on their previous Premier League campaigns.

However their rock solid defence may have been broken down this summer after Arsenal signed centre-back Ben White for £50 million.

The 23-year-old had been superb for Brighton and the coastal club are now left without their defensive star, whom Danny Mills described as a “huge part” of how Brighton performed at the back last season.