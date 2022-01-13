Tariq Lamptey. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

In recent days, the former has emerged as a reported target for Manchester United, as per the Daily Mail, although it is understood the Reds are currently some way off meeting the Seagulls’ £10 million valuation of the player.

Similarly, United have been touted as one potential suitor for Bissouma, but could face competition from Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa side, as per the Telegraph.

Here’s what both Seagulls stars have said about their respective futures on the south coast in the past...

What has Bissouma said about his future at Brighton?

Speaking about his future plans during an interview with BBC Sport last September, as quoted by the Birmingham Mail, Bissouma admitted that he has ambitions of becoming the best midfielder in the Premier League, but stopped short of committing himself fully to a lengthy stay with Brighton.

He said: “I don’t want to be arrogant, but it’s me because in my head I am working to be the best.

“So I cannot say another name, I know in the Premier League there are so many good midfielders, but for me, it’s me because that gives me the confidence and the energy to work hard to show people I am here and I am Bissouma.

“You never know the future. I think I try to help to keep doing what I’m doing right now and more. I just want to be focused on football and play every game and help my team to win. The rest we will see in the future.”

What has Lamptey said about his future at Brighton?

In contrast to Bissouma, Lamptey has been slightly more forthcoming about his commitment to the Seagulls.

The full-back is eligible to play for both England and Ghana at international level, and discussing any potential decision in September 2020, he told The Telegraph: “At the moment I’m just focused on Brighton and playing as many games as possible, keep training as hard as possible, keep playing well and keep a consistent level.

“What happens in the future on the international side, we’ll have to wait and see.”

Likewise, Lamptey has been open about his admiration for Albion’s fanbase.

Speaking to the club’s website in April of last year, he said: “In the game, you have to focus on building your own momentum and pushing yourself on, but you quickly realise how important the supporters are for the game on a matchday, we’re really missing them.