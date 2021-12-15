'That bench is worrying yet beautiful' - Brighton fans react to Graham Potter's covid, injury and suspension hit line-up to face Wolves

Graham Potter has shuffled his squad for tonight's match against Wolves

It's Albion's first match since December 4 with a number of changes from the side that began the 1-1 draw at Southampton.

Graham Potter is missing his leading scorer Neal Maupay, who had scored in the club's past two matches, with Shane Duffy (suspended), Lewis Dunk (knee), Adam Webster (calf) and Pascal Gross also not in the squad.

Jakub Moder, Solly March and Aaron Connolly will all get their chance to shine from the start, while a youthful bench sees Marc Leonard, Ed Turns and Furguson all included

Brighton: Sanchez, Burn, Moder, Veltman, Cucurella, Mwepu, Bissouma, Lamptey, March, Connolly, Trossard. Subs: Scherpen, Lallana, Roberts, Alzate, Leonard, Mac Allister, Richards, Turns, Ferguson.

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez is suspended as he was sent off in the previous match at Man City and is replaced by Daniel Podence, while Hwang Hee-chan and Trincao come in for Leander Dendoncker and Adama Traore.

Wolves XI: Sa, Saiss, Coady, Kilman, Ait-Nouri, Moutinho, Neves, Hwang, Semedo, Trincao, Podence. Subs: Ruddy, Hoever, Marcal, Boly, Cundle, Moulden, Traore, Silva, Dendoncker.

Here's how Albion fans reacted on social media to the much changed line-up:

@WillHawk109: Tbf its not as bad as it could have been

@PursuitOfTrut14: Finally we can stop all the “I’ll bring me boots tonight to play” bants

Senior team. But some very interesting names on the bench! Would love to see Ferguson and Turns get some minutes. Also great to see Alzate back!

@LucaBell19: Let’s go the covid rumours weren’t true

@SamPeters_BHAFC: A lot stronger than what most of us thought it may had been

@EamonSary1: Can win with this team and expect to would have liked to see Mac play doesn’t seem to get a chance

@Brightonfan: Very interesting this. Happy with that side! #bhafc

@AaronBHAFC: The bench is literally out u21 team

@bhafcEF: Ferguson on the bench. I love it

@bhafcnozzaa: Leandro is back Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes

@Bha10Mk: I reckon Dan burn is the captain