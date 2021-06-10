The 12 players that could leave Brighton this summer as contract status of squad assessed

Danny Welbeck scored six goals for Albion last season and has been offered a new deal

It was confirmed this week that Jose Izquierdo will depart when his contract expires at the end of the month and Albion will be keen to reduce numbers further this summer.

Key decisions need to be made on players who are constantly on the fringes of the starting XI and those who spent large parts of last season on loan.

We take a look at the main Brighton players who could be on the move this transfer window.

Shane Duffy

Contracted with Brighton until June 2023. The Ireland international said he needs a ‘reset’ after a tough time north of the border while on loan with Celtic. The 29-year-old will likely move on this summer with Chris Hughton’s Nottingham Forest or Wayne Rooney’s Derby said to be possible destinations.

Jayson Molumby

Brighton contract expires June 2023. The Ireland international midfielder did not enjoyed enough game time at Preston following his January loan switch. Albion are well stacked in central midfield and will have to make a big decision on Molumby, 21, this summer. Molumby, who enjoyed a successful loan at Millwall the previous season, will be keen to play regular football be that on another loan or a permanent move away from the Amex.

Davy Propper

Brighton contract expires June 2023. The Dutch international hardly featured last season due to injury and illness. A classy operator at his best but faces stiff competition in central midfield from Yves Bissouma, Adam Lallana, Pascal Gross and now Jakub Moder and Caicedo. Would like to see him stay and get back to his best but the 29-year-old may favour a move to back to Holland with PSV said to be keen.

Maty Ryan

Brighton contract expires June 2022. The Aussie international lost his place between the sticks to Rob Sanchez and joined Arsenal on loan last January until the end of the season. Arsenal are said to be keen to complete a permanent deal this summer for around £5 million, which seems good business for all parties.

Bernardo

Brighton contract expires June 2022: Moved to Red Bull Salzburg on loan last January. Suffered a knee ligament injury with his new club in February and has worked his way back to fitness. Would be a surprise to see him back playing at the Amex and will likely depart, either on loan or permanently this summer.

Danny Welbeck

Brighton contract expires June 2021. When he’s fully fit he remains a dangerous and classy Premier League striker. Scored six goals last campaign, including a sublime strike against Leeds which was voted Albion’s goal of the season. Albion have offered the 30-year-old former Man United and Arsenal forward a new deal but chief executive Paul Barber admitted last week that there could be a number of other interested parties. The ball is firmly in Welbeck’s court now but the fans would love him to stay for another season.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh

Brighton contract expires June 2023. Once again a frustrating season for the Iranian. Often on the fringes of the starting XI but never had an extended run under Graham Potter. Looked strong and fully fit towards the end of the season but this summer could be the right time to depart for both parties.

Christian Walton

Brighton contract expires June 2021: Unfortunate to pick up an injury at the start of last season. He was expected to challenge Maty Ryan for the No 1 jersey but was overtaken by Rob Sanchez, who grasped his opportunity in style. Jason Steele is the No2. It’s believed Albion triggered a contract extension but Walton may need to look elsewhere for first team opportunities.

Florin Andone

Brighton contract expires June 2023. The Romanian was very slowly working his way back from a serious knee injury sustained while on loan at Turkish club Galatasaray. Lasted just 15 minutes in a run out for the under-23s but the setback was said not to be serious. He was back training with the first team but may look to move on this summer in search of regular football.

Percy Tau

Brighton contract expires June 2022. Made an encouraging Premier League debut against Man City and then came on as a substitute during the 1-0 win at Leeds but has hardly featured since in the PL. Often in the matchday squad but the South African is not getting the game time he would like. Antwerp are said to be keen on sealing a £4m deal for Tau this summer.

Ben White

Brighton are bracing themselves for incoming bids for their classy 23-year-old defender who was called up by Gareth Southgate for the European Championships. Adapted well to the Premier League and would be a serious blow to lose a player of his age and ability. Rated around the 50 million mark but Brighton should keep their academy graduate for at least one more season.

Yves Bissouma