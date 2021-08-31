The 18 monster deals that could go through on deadline day as Brighton set for busy end to window

Another exciting transfer deadline day is on the cards as Premier League clubs look to get some last minute business over the line in time

This could be an extraordinarily busy day for Brighton.

The Seagulls, having already sold Ben White this window, are financially strong enough to hold on to their best players but that is unlikely to stop clubs testing their resolve for some star players.

The Wolves star is said to be desperate to push through a move to London and join up with former boss Nuno Espirito Santo with "super-agent" Jorge Mendes doing everything he can to facilitate a deal.

Meanwhile, there could yet be a new face or two coming through to doors of the Amex before the window shuts. Graham Potter knows where he needs to strengthen and there are three big deals that could happen.

Deadline day always brings with it a number of surprising last-minute deals that may or may not go through but there is already plenty of speculation that has been doing the rounds for days or even weeks and, in some cases, months.

Elsewhere, Liverpool may yet bolster their squad by swooping for a player from a Premier League rival. For Everton, Rafa Benitez looks set to be active in the last few hours of the window as he bids to bolster his squad and build on an impressive start to the season.

The London clubs, particularly West Ham, could be busy – there looks to be work to do at Arsenal.

The 20-year old's future is unclear, Dortmund are said to be "very keen" on a loan deal but Chelsea are on record as not wanting to let the England international leave. Hudson-Odi himself, understandably, wants to play first team football.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s headline grabbing return to Manchester United could mean more than one player heads for the exit door at Old Trafford.

Take a look below and flick through at some of the big deals that could be set to go through before the 11pm deadline.

Burnley were first linked with the Welsh international back in June but have only now opened talks with the defender and could push to get a deal over the line

The Ox never seems to be short of Premier League suitors whenever a transfer window opens and this time it's the Saints who are favourites to land his signature. Ralph Hasenhüttl is keen on a loan deal for the midfielder but plenty other clubs are rumoured to be in the market including Crystal Palace and Newcastle.

Palace are in the market for a striker and it looks like either Eddie Nketiah or Odsonne Edouard will be the player to fill that gap. Celtic could be open to a deal for the Frenchman, providing Palace are able to meet their asking price.

A deal between Club Atletico de Madrid and the Blues could still be struck for the 26-year old Spain international. The La Liga side are open to letting Niguez leave and negotiations are reportedly "on-going" between the clubs.

United gaffer Ole Gunnar Solskjaer recently praised the Dutchman's versatility and seems keen to keep him at Old Trafford but, after failing to gain regular football since joining in 2020, rumours of his departure wont go away and a return to old club Ajax could be on the cards.

£15mil is the figure the Reds have reportedly placed on Phillips head which could be more than Brighton, or indeed Burnely who have also been linked with the defender, are willing to pay. That doesn't mean a deal is totally off the table though.

The name Jorge Mendes enters the conversation once again, the Portugal international had a great season with Ligue 1 champions Lille and the super agent could once again facilitate a move to Molineux for one of his clients.

Another player with a number of suitors in the English top flight, Spurs and West Ham have both been linked with USA international but Dean Smith could yet make a late move to bring him to Villa from Italian giants Juventus

A move by PSG for Everton's Brazillian international could hinge on whether or not Real Madrid can strike a deal for Kylian Mbappe before the window closes. If Los Blancos have an offer accepted then Richarlison appears to be the man the French side will pursue as his replacement.

The Liverpool forward was said to be on Crystal Palace's radar but with Eagles having reportedly moved focus to other targets it's the Hammers who have emerged as late contenders to land the hero of the 2019 Champions League final.

Having been linked on and off with a departure from Old Trafford all summer, Ronaldo's signing could be the last piece of the puzzle for the Hammers finally land the winger who impressed so much on-loan last season.

The Foxes are well down the line on a deal to bring the winger back to England from German side RB Leipzig. Terms have reportedly been discuses between the club and player but Leicester and Leipzig appear to be some way apart on a fee.

A deal for Watford's Senegal international to leave the club and join Liverpool has been in and out of the rumour mill all summer. The winger as been impressive for the Hornets so far this season and talks of a move to Anfield have once again resurfaced.

Two and a half years after a deadline day transfer to Elland Road fell through the Welsh winger could be set to finally complete a move with Ronaldo's arrival at Old Trafford reportedly meaning the Red Devils are open to letting James leave.

Steve Bruce wont be making any permanent deals but a loan move for Jones from Manchester United looks the most likely piece of business they could pursue before the window shuts. The 29-year old is yet another to be linked with more than one Premier League club but it is understood the Magpies are favourites to land him.