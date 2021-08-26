BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - MAY 18: Ben White of Brighton & Hove Albion in action during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City at American Express Community Stadium on May 18, 2021 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The 19 players that have left Brighton & Hove Albion in the previous three summer transfer windows and where they are now

19 players have departed the Amex Stadium over the previous three summer windows.

By Molly Burke
Thursday, 26th August 2021, 1:31 pm

Brighton & Hove Albion have seen a lot of players come and go over the past three years.

We have taken a closer look at the 19 former Seagulls that have left the club...

1. Niki Mäenpää - 2018

After leaving Brighton Niki Mäenpää spent another three years in England with Bristol City and Stoke City before moving to Italy. The goalkeeper signed for Venezia and helped the side win promotion to Serie A last season.

Photo: Getty Images

2. Connor Goldson -

Connor Goldson joined Rangers in 2018 and played a key part in their title win last season, also being named in the PFA Scotland Team of the Year.

Photo: Ian MacNicol

3. Tim Krul - 2018

Tim Krul signed for Norwich City in 2018 and has enjoyed a successful spell with the Canaries since. The Dutchman was named their Player of the Season in 2019/20 and also won the Championship title in 2018/19 and 2020/21.

Photo: Michael Regan

4. Tyler Hornby-Forbes - 2018

Tyler Hornby-Forbes was released by Brighton at the end of the 2017/18 season and signed for Newport County on a one-year deal. In September 2019 the former Fleetwood man joined non-league side AFC Fylde, before most recently signing for Spennymoor Town.

Photo: Eddie Keogh

