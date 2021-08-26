Brighton & Hove Albion have seen a lot of players come and go over the past three years.
We have taken a closer look at the 19 former Seagulls that have left the club...
1. Niki Mäenpää - 2018
After leaving Brighton Niki Mäenpää spent another three years in England with Bristol City and Stoke City before moving to Italy. The goalkeeper signed for Venezia and helped the side win promotion to Serie A last season.
Photo: Getty Images
2. Connor Goldson -
Connor Goldson joined Rangers in 2018 and played a key part in their title win last season, also being named in the PFA Scotland Team of the Year.
Photo: Ian MacNicol
3. Tim Krul - 2018
Tim Krul signed for Norwich City in 2018 and has enjoyed a successful spell with the Canaries since. The Dutchman was named their Player of the Season in 2019/20 and also won the Championship title in 2018/19 and 2020/21.
Photo: Michael Regan
4. Tyler Hornby-Forbes - 2018
Tyler Hornby-Forbes was released by Brighton at the end of the 2017/18 season and signed for Newport County on a one-year deal. In September 2019 the former Fleetwood man joined non-league side AFC Fylde, before most recently signing for Spennymoor Town.
Photo: Eddie Keogh