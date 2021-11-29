The amount of goals unlucky Barcelona target Leandro Trossard would have scored for Brighton...but for the woodwork

Leo Trossard has impressed for Albion this season but continues to be unlucky in front of goal

Trossard, who was linked with a move to Barcelona this week, was inches away from giving the Albion three points on Saturday when his powerful right-footed effort hit the post in the first half.

The Belgian international has been on top form this season and has three goals and one assist from the first 12 games.

Since arriving at Albion in 2019, Trossard has scored 13 goals with nine assists in 82 matches in all competitions.

He has however been one of Albion's most unlucky players in the Graham Potter era - most memorably when he had a hat-trick of efforts that cannoned back of the crossbar and post during a 3-2 home loss to Man United last season.

Trossard has hit the woodwork nine times in total in the last three seasons for Albion - by far the most for any Brighton player.

Last campaign was the most unlucky for the attacking midfielder with five efforts rattling post and bar, 2019-20 saw him hit the woodwork twice and there have been two occasions so far this season.

It means Trossard would have scored 22 goals from his 82 appearances, if all those efforts had bulged the net.

Barcelona are not the only ones impressed with Trossard's form. Albion head coach Graham Potter believes the 26-year-old has taken huge steps forward this season and believes he has developed well since joining the club for £15m in 2019.

"That’s a part of our strategy," said Potter speaking ahead of Wednesday's clash at West Ham. "With the greatest of respect if there’s a player coming from Belgium or the Championship, or the under-23s, it’s about seeing how we can get them to be a regular performer and top performer in the Premier League.

"There’s no magic wand and it doesn’t just happen, it’s down to Leo, it’s down to his work, his experiences, succeeding and failing and taking steps.