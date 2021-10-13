'The next step' - England under-23 call-ups for Brighton quartet

Ellie Brazil is one of four players to have been called up to the England Under-23 squad

Defender Maya Le Tissier, midfielders Ellie Brazil and Katie Robinson and goalkeeper Fran Stenson, who is on loan from Arsenal, have been selected for a week-long camp which starts on October 19 and includes a fixture against Belgium in Brussels on 25 October.

In addition, midfielder Rinsola Babajide, currently on a season loan from Liverpool, is on standby.

“We’re delighted for all four players, said Brighton head coach and former England manager Hope Powell. “This is the next step in their journey towards being a full international and I’m sure they will relish the experience. We wish them all the best.”