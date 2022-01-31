Aaron Connolly is one of nine Brighton players who have made a move this January. George Wood/Getty Images

The nine deals Brighton have completed so far during the January transfer window

It has been another hectic January transfer window for Brighton & Hove Albion.

By Matt Pole
Monday, 31st January 2022, 12:07 pm

And head coach Graham Potter has been busy shaping Albion's squad for the second half of the Premier League campaign.

Here we take a look at the nine deals the Seagulls have made during this transfer window.

1. Kacper Kozłowski

Kacper Kozłowski has been the only permanent arrival with the Poland international joining early in the window from Pogon Szczecin for an undisclosed fee. The midfielder has been immediately loaned to Tony Bloom's Belgian club Royale Union St-Gilloise

2. Jürgen Locadia

Dutch forward Jürgen Locadia has left on a permanent deal to Bundesliga outfit VfL Bochum after four years at the Amex. The 28-year-old made 46 Seagulls appearances in all competitions, scoring six times. The Dutchman spent time on loan at German side Hoffenheim and American club FC Cincinnati while at Brighton

3. Christian Walton

Goalkeeper Christian Walton has joined League One Ipswich Town on a permanent deal, for an undisclosed fee. The 26-year-old moved to the Tractor Boys on loan at the beginning of the season. Walton made six first team appearances for Albion

4. Dan Burn

Saudi-backed Newcastle have reached an agreement with Brighton to buy defender Dan Burn for about £12.5m. The 6ft 7in centre-back made 85 appearances in all competition for Albion, scoring twice, after moving Wigan Athletic in 2018

