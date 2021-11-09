The staggering amount Brighton are on track to earn in the Premier League this season - compared to Aston Villa, Leeds and Watford

Graham Potter's team sit proudly in seventh place on 17 points from their first 11 top flight fixtures.
The Premier League is yet to confirm the amount each top flight outfit will earn this season, though the figures involved have been forecast based on recent seasons.
Clubs receive money based on their final position, along with a 'facility fee' for how many times they're broadcast live on TV.
The estimated figures are based on last season's methods by football finance guru Nick Harris (a.k.a Sporting Intel) - Check out the figures below ranked by current Premier League standings...