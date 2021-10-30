The team news Liverpool fans didn't want to hear with THREE players set to miss Brighton clash

Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Albion will be looking to bounce back from a heavy defeat against Manchester City last weekend, but still sit fifth in the table after a positive start to the campaign.

And while their trip to Merseyside promises to be a tough one, Graham Potter’s men can take hope from a couple of factors heading into today’s match.

For one thing, the Seagulls actually won on their last visit to Anfield, with Steven Alzate scoring a second-half winner back in February. That result meant that Albion took four points from the Reds last season, with the two teams playing out a 1-1 draw at the Amex earlier in the campaign.

Liverpool are also set to be without three big name first team players for this afternoon’s clash too.

Both James Milner and Fabinho are set to miss out, with the former picking up a knock during last weekend’s 5-0 rout against Manchester United. Fabinho has been sidelined with a knee injury for Liverpool’s past two matches.

Speaking in a press conference on Friday, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp also delivered an update on Thiago Alcantara, with the midfielder likely to just miss out.

He said: “Thiago was in team training for the first time yesterday. We did a session where he could be part of pretty much the whole session, [but] that doesn’t mean he is ready to play a football game, unfortunately.”